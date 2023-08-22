Banakalagi At Srimandir Tomorrow, No Darshan for 4 Hours

Puri: The Banakalagi Niti or rituals of the principal deities will be held at the Jagannath Temple in Puri tomorrow.

As a result, devotees will be barred from the darshan of the deities from 6.00 pm to 10.00 pm tomorrow.

According to the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), devotees can, however, have darshan of the Holy Trinity after 10.00 pm.

Banakalagi Niti or Shrimukha Sringara ritual is the application of fresh colours to the idols. The Dutta Mohapatra and Khadiprasad Daitapati servitors perform this ritual.

According to cultural experts, Banakalagi derives its name from ‘Bana’ which means forest and ‘Lagi’ means to apply.

Certain and rare forest products are used to prepare four types of colours- such as haritala (red), hengula (yellow), sankha (white), and black are applied on the face of the deities.