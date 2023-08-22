Veteran Freedom Fighter Makar Charan Das Passes Away, Odisha CM Expresses Grief

Bhubaneswar: Veteran freedom fighter Makar Charan Das passed away around 6.40 am while undergoing treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on Tuesday. He was 99.

Das, a native of Kendrapara district, was a Gandhian. He joined the freedom struggle on a call given by Mahatma Gandhi.

In a condolence message, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that the late Das was a great patriot. As a social reformer with patriotic service, he has also made significant contributions to social development. His selfless simple life is an inspiration to all.

The Chief Minister expressed his deep condolences to the bereaved family. He gave instructions to lay Das to rest with full state honours.