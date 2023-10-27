Ex-Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal bids adieu to Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The ex-Governor of Odisha professor Ganeshi Lal is slated to leave the state today, said reports on Friday.

A farewell ceremony had been organized in his honour at the Raj Bhawan/Governor House in Bhubaneswar.

It is worth mentioning here that he was given the guard of honour at the Raj Bhawan. A number of dignitaries had graced the occasion.

“I feel blessed to have the opportunity to serve Odisha, which raised my thoughts and consciousness. It has taught me a lot. I can never forget the unrequited love, respect, and honor of the Odia people. The State has a special beauty and grace. Odisha is not geography, but a phenomenon, the basis of which is universal love. In the coming days, Odisha would give a vision to the whole world,” he said during the farewell ceremony.

“A unique elevation of my consciousness has taken place on this land. I pay my obeisance to the holy soil and its virtuous people,” he concluded.

Lal had assumed the office of Odisha Governor on May 29, 2018. He completed his five-year tenure in May this year.

However, he continued discharging his duties as the Governor of the state as there was no announcement regarding his successor by the President of India.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, meanwhile, paid a courtesy visit to the outgoing Governor. The Chief Minister wished a long and active public life for the outgoing Governor, said sources in the Raj Bhawan.

Notably, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das was appointed as the new Governor of Odisha on October 19.

Das will be sworn in as the Governor of the state on October 31, sources said.