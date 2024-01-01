Five Injured In Road Accident In Malkangiri, Hospitalised

Malkangiri: At least five persons were injured as the bolero they were travelling in collided head on with a chicken-laden van near Padmagiri Chhak in Malkangiri district today.

as per reports, the road mishap occurred while the bolero carrying four members of a family was on its way to Mathili from Malkangiri. It crashed into the chicken-laden van at the chhak. As a result, four members including the bolero driver sustained critical injuries.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to the hospital for treatment. They are said to be in critical conditions. The driver of the chicken-laden van fled from the spot after the incident.