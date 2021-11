Balasore: Brown sugar worth around Rs 40 lakh was seized from Sasanbada area in Balasore district and one person was arrested in this connection.

According to reports, police officials conducted a raid when a peddler was about to carry out a deal and seized around 400gram of brown sugar from his possession.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and further investigation is underway, police sources said.