Bolangir: A man was allegedly trampled to death by an elephant in his paddy field in Bhalupali village Bolangir district.

Reportedly, today morning, Gopal Podha and two other villagers were attacked by the elephants. As a result, Podha died on the spot.

Reportedly, a herd of around 30 wild elephants has entered the village from a nearby forest and is creating havoc in the area for the last 4-5 days.