Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bus Terminal: A shining example of transformation

Bhubaneswar: The newly constructed Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar Bus Terminal in Bhubaneswar has emerged as a major transportation hub that provides an unparalleled level of comfort and convenience to travellers. A shining example of transformative vision, the terminal now witnesses record footfall of 20000 passengers and 1500 buses every day.

One of the standout features of the Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar Bus Terminal is its state-of-the-art amenities. Upon entering the terminal, passengers are greeted by a striking contemporary architecture that seamlessly blends with different facilities. Spanning over an area of 15.5 acres of land, the terminal’s strategic location, coupled with its modern amenities, are believed to be key factors contributing to its rising popularity. The airport-like terminal has facilities like Aahaar Kendra, a baby feeding room, a secured cloakroom, a dormitory for passengers, and a multi-cuisine food court, along with clean waiting areas, well-maintained washrooms, ample parking space which makes the journey seamless for passengers. The spacious and well-lit interiors create a welcoming ambience, ensuring a pleasant start and end to every journey.

Chairman 5T Shri VK Pandian said: “This is a very satisfying project taken up under 5T mantra of HCM Shri Naveen Patnaik and happy with the outcome and support of everyone. We should all try and maintain this world-class infrastructure.”

The terminal houses a dedicated gallery on the life of Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar which will inspire future generations. For those seeking a more relaxing travel experience, the terminal offers dedicated lounges with comfortable seating, television sets, and refreshment facilities. Families travelling with children can take advantage of the play areas which offer enjoyable experiences for children.

Praising the state-of-the-art facilities a passenger said, “Me and my family are delighted to see such an airport-like bus terminal. Thanks to the state government and officials for building such an aesthetically beautiful bus terminal. I had a wonderful experience while waiting here to catch my bus to the next destination.”

The terminal will see the next level of transformation Bhubaneswar Metro is planned to be connected to the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bus Terminal.

“The next level of transformation would be when Bhubaneswar Metro lands in BSBAT connecting Airport, Railway Station, Info City and Trisulia. With HCM’s commitment this dream will also come true taking Bhubaneswar towards a world-class metropolitan town,” he added.