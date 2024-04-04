IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant fined Rs 24 lakh- here’s why

Rishabh Pant, the Delhi Capitals captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on April 3.

As it was his team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Pant was fined Rs 24 lakhs.

The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either Rs 6 lakhs or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser.