Baba Ramdev loses his cool when asked about ‘petrol at Rs 40’ comment

New Delhi: Yoga Guru and Businessman Baba Ramdev on Wednesday snapped at a media reporter who asked him about his statements during the UPA government on the issue of hikes in Petrol and LPG prices.

In a video that is doing rounds on social media site Twitter, the reporter can be heard pointing to Ramdev his statement and media bytes that he gave during the UPA government regime.

“You asked people whether they want a government that will bring down petrol prices to 40 and LPG prices to Rs. 300 or if they want a government that is selling petrol at 75. What do you have to say now?” the reporter asked Ramdev.

The journalist was referring to Ramdev’s interview with a news channel just before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Not impressed with the question, a visibly upset Ramdev replied, “Yes, I said it, what can you do? Don’t keep asking such questions. Am I your thekedar (contractor) who has to keep answering your questions?”

When asked the same question again, Baba Ramdev threatened the reporter, saying it wouldn’t be good for him if he asked such questions again. “I made the comment. Ab kya kar lega (what will you do)? Chup ho ja, ab aage se puchhega to thik nahi hoga (Just shut up. If you ask again, it won’t be good for you),” he said.

He then said, “Don’t speak like this, you must be the son of decent parents.”