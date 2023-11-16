Narcotics smuggling racket busted in Odisha’s Jeypore, five arrested

Jeypore: The Bengaluru police busted a narcotics smuggling racket and arrested five people from Jeypore in Koraput district.

According to sources, a case related to narcotics smuggling in Siddhipur area was registered in Bengaluru. The police have been searching evidence to catch the smugglers.

Being informed about the racket by relevant sources, the Bengaluru police picked up five persons from Jeypore on Wednesday. The smugglers were reportedly arrested in connection with the ganja case.

The police have been collecting more information from the smugglers about the racket.