Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED Launched In India With AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Processor: Details Here
New Delhi: Asus has launched its ZenBook 14 Flip OLED With a 2.8K Touchscreen Display, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Processor in India. The new Asus laptop features a 2.8K OLED display and is touted to be the world’s slimmest 14-inch convertible laptop with an OLED display. Read on to know more details.
Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED price in India
Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED price in India starts at Rs. 91,990 for the base AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor option that is paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. ZenBook 14 Flip OLED also comes in an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H option that features 16GB RAM and 1TB storage priced at Rs. 1,12,990. Its top-end model with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD price in India is set at Rs. 1,34,990.
All three models of Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED come with a one-year international warranty and will be available for purchase through Amazon, Flipkart, and Asus e-shop as well as online stores starting Monday, March 21.
Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED Features
- The ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED features a 14-inch 2.8K OLED HDR 16:10 display with a 4-sided NanoEdge design, with a slim 2.9 mm side bezels, providing an 88% screen to body ratio. The display supports 2880 x 1800 resolution, a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 0.2 ms response time, along with smooth 90Hz refresh rate.
- Edge-to-edge full-sized, backlit keyboard. The keyboard achieves a 19.05 mm pitch (the distance between the middle points of adjacent keys) while retaining many commonly used function keys, enabling users to type comfortably with accuracy.
- The audio system of the ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED series has been carefully tuned by experts from the ASUS Golden Ear team and certified by audio specialists Harman Kardon to ensure the very best sound for all kinds of content.
- The new Zenbook 14 Flip OLED series features an ASUS AI Noise-Canceling Audio, which ensures that users can hear and be heard clearly in any scenario
- The Zenbook 14 Flip OLED series is equipped with a 63 Whr battery while the included 100W Type-C fast-charger will quickly refuel the laptop