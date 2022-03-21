Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED Launched In India With AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Processor: Details Here

New Delhi: Asus has launched its ZenBook 14 Flip OLED With a 2.8K Touchscreen Display, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Processor in India. The new Asus laptop features a 2.8K OLED display and is touted to be the world’s slimmest 14-inch convertible laptop with an OLED display. Read on to know more details.

Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED price in India

Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED price in India starts at Rs. 91,990 for the base AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor option that is paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. ZenBook 14 Flip OLED also comes in an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H option that features 16GB RAM and 1TB storage priced at Rs. 1,12,990. Its top-end model with AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD price in India is set at Rs. 1,34,990.

All three models of Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED come with a one-year international warranty and will be available for purchase through Amazon, Flipkart, and Asus e-shop as well as online stores starting Monday, March 21.

Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED Features