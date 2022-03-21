Cool & Refreshing Summer Detox Drinks You Must Try

New Delhi: Detox drinks are fast gaining recognition for preventing toxic overload and major health problems. Detox drinks also aid in smoother liver functioning, better sleep and improved hair and skin. These detox water recipes boost your metabolism, eliminate toxins and amplify glowing skin through the support of ageing and antioxidants. Here are 5 easy and simple detox drinks recipes that you can easily prepare at home to beat the summer heat.

Detox water:

Loaded with summer essentials like lemon, mint and pineapple, this detox water can be the perfect way to start your day. All you need to do is soak all the ingredients for half an hour and its ready to be chugged. Click here for the recipe.

Cucumber and kiwi juice:

Cucumber has always been a part of our summer diet because of its high water content and its ability to cool the body down. Add the sweet flavours of kiwi to this and you’ve got yourself a vibrant green yummy detox drink, perfect to get you back on track after a draining workout. Click here for the recipe.

Coconut water with lemon and mint:

Coconut water is another summer essential that we Indians prefer – add the tangy lime juice along with the freshness of mint and you got yourself the perfect summer cooler which will help in digestion and also increase immunity.

Orange and carrot drink:

Oranges and carrots are both considered beneficial for providing Vitamin C and being low on calories, respectively. Combine both of them and you have a tangy and sweet drink that will help you flush out the toxins and quench your thirst at the same time.

Lemon and coriander drink :

The freshness of coriander and the citrusy flavour of lemon go really well together, use chilled water to soak these for an hour or overnight and enjoy this early morning for a true fresh start to your day.

Jeera-dhaniya-saunf water:

If you thought these common Indian spices have no other use than adding flavour to your curries, then you are extremely wrong. Jeera is known to be great for aiding metabolism, dhaniya is loaded on a variety of minerals and vitamins and saunf is said to have cooling effects on our body and skin.