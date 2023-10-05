Asian Games: Dipika-Harinder pair wins gold in squash mixed doubles event

China: The Indian squash pair of Dipika Pallikal and Harinderpal Singh Sandhu clinched gold in mixed doubles event at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Thursday.

Taking to X, SAI Media in a post wrote, “Indian Squash Reigns Supreme! Our dynamic mixed doubles team of Dipika Pallikal and Harinder clinches GOLD, defeating Malaysia by a score of 2-0 in the final at #AsianGames2022!”

The Indian pair registered a thrilling 11-10,11-10 win against Malaysia’s Azman Binti and Siyafiq Bin Mohd. Kamal in straight games in a contest that lasted just over half an hour.

This is India’s 20th gold in this edition of the Asiad and the nation sits fourth in the medal standings with 83 medals in total.