PM Modi in Rajasthan; Launches Multiple Infra Projects Worth Rs 5000 Cr.

Jodhpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated various developmental projects worth Rs 5,000 crore in poll-bound Rajasthan’s Jodhpur.

Modi laid the foundation stone at a public meeting and inaugurated multiple infra projects in road, rail, aviation, health, and higher education sectors.

Apart from this, he laid the foundation stone of a 350-bedded trauma center and critical care hospital block at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jodhpur, at a cost of about Rs 500 crore, along with seven crucial care blocks under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) across the state.