Sweet Gatecrash on Political Stage: Akshata Stole the Thunder of Rishi’s Show

London: In a surprise debut political speech on Wednesday, Indian-origin UK first lady Akshata Murty gave thoughtful insights into her bond with husband and UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.

During her first political show, she introduced her best friend Rishi for his maiden speech as UK PM at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester.

On a lighter note, she claimed her husband was unaware of her gatecrashing.

“Rishi and I are each other’s best friends; we are one team, and I could not imagine being anywhere else than here today to show my support to him and the party,” her words acted as the warm-up act to the centerpiece of the annual conference.

She added insights into their bond: “Rishi and I met when we were 24 and studying abroad in America. Right from the beginning, I was struck by two things about him. His deep love for his home, the United Kingdom, and his sincere desire to ensure as many people as possible have a chance to have the opportunities he was lucky enough to have had. It completely energized him. Being with Rishi was the easiest decision of my life”.

“Sometimes, when the going gets tough, I remind Rishi that he’s fighting for his values. That he’s fighting for this party’s values, knowing it’s a hard road ahead. That success is hard one,” she added, praising her husband.

“He has an incredible zest for life. What drew me to him most was his strength of character, honesty, and integrity, with a firm understanding of right from wrong. It’s what I’m still drawn to, even today, after 14 years of marriage,” she said.

Taking the opportunity to cheer Mr.Sunak up, Mrs.Murty said, “Rishi, you know this, you know that doing the right thing for the long term, even when it is hard, is right. I hope you also know how proud you make our girls and me daily.”