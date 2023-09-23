Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony: Lovlina Borgohain, Harmanpreet Singh lead India

The Asian Games 2023 officially kicked off with an eye-catching opening ceremony at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium in the People’s Republic of China on Sunday.

The 19th Asian Games, delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, were officially opened by Chinese President Xi Jinping. A breathtaking performance, titled Water in Autumn Glow, kicked off the festivities at the Big Lotus. The show, which brought together the old and the new, was an ode to the host nation’s rich cultural heritage and forward-looking nature.

The official flag hoisting ceremony followed. Chenchen, Congcong and Lianlian – the official mascots of the Asian Games 2023 were presented. Showcasing the Olympic spirit, peace and friendship, the trio invited the world to the Hangzhou 2023 Games. The Parade of Nations involving 45 countries started with Afghanistan. The athletes walked out in front of a roaring crowd at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium.

India’s contingent was led by flag-bearers Harmanpreet Singh and Lovlina Borgohain. Dressed in traditional Indian attire, the Indian athletes brought their own flavour to Hangzhou 2023.

Indian contingent led by flag-bearers Harmanpreet Singh and Lovlina Borgohain

The Indian delegation made its entrance at the opening ceremony donned in their customary attire, characterized by a rich brown hue complemented by striking green straps adorning their garments. Leading this distinguished group are Lovlina Borgohain and Harmanpreet Singh, who take the forefront of the contingent.

“As the Asian Games commence, I convey my best wishes to the Indian contingent. India’s passion and commitment to sports shines through as we send our largest ever contingent in the Asian Games. May our athletes play well and demonstrate in action what true sporting spirit is,” Narendra Modi posted on X.

A total of 655 Indian athletes will be in action in 39 sports at the continental meet.

Schedule for Indian Contingent at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022: Day 1 – 24 September 2023

Start Time (IST) Sport Event Athlete 6:30 AM Cricket Women’s Semi-final India V Bangladesh 6:30 AM Rowing (Finals) Men

Lightweight Doubles Scull Men

Doubles Sculls Men

Pair Women

Four Men

Eight 6:30 AM Wushu Men Anjul Namdeo 7:30 AM Swimming Men & Women

Heats Sri Hari Nataraj, Tanish Geroge Mathew, Shailaja Anand Anil Kumar, Utkarsh Patil Women

4x100M Relay 7:30 AM Table Tennis Women

Team Event India V Thailand 8:45 AM Hockey Men India V Uzbekistan 9:15 AM Shooting Women Team & Individual

10 M Air Rifle Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh, Ashi Chouksey 1:30 PM Football Women India V Thailand 3:35 PM Rugby Women

7s India V Japan 4.30 PM Boxing Women Nikhat Zareen 5:00 PM Football Men India V Myanmar 7:45 PM Boxing Men Sanjeet 11:45 PM Boxing Women Preeti

The events will be telecast LIVE across Sony Sports Network Channels: Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4, Sony Sports Ten 5 channels.

*The schedule is subject to change basis host broadcast feed.