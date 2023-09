Indian Men’s Hockey Team aims to strike Gold at 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou 2022

Hangzhou: With determination in their hearts and sticks in their hands, the Indian Men’s Hockey Team are all set to embark on their journey to the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Having won the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 recently, the Indian team is keen to carry forward this momentum and make their nation proud by bringing home the Gold medal.

Interestingly, the Indian Men’s Hockey Team have a rich history in the Asian Games as they have clinched three Gold medals (1966, 1998, 2014), nine Silver medals ((1958, 1962, 1970, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1990, 1994, 2002), and three Bronze medals (1986, 2010, 2018) so far in the marquee tournament.

Hence, the Indian team will aim to continue their brilliant show and go all out for the Gold medal as it will help them secure a direct qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Notably, India are placed in Pool A, alongside Pakistan, Japan, Bangladesh, Singapore, and Uzbekistan in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 and they will kick off their campaign on the 24th of September against Uzbekistan.

Pool B consists of Korea, Malaysia, China, Oman, Thailand, and Indonesia. The top two teams from each Pool will make it to the Semi-Finals.

Meanwhile, Indian Men’s Hockey Team Captain Harmanpreet Singh, whose consistency and leadership have been instrumental in India’s recent success, expressed his excitement and motivation for the upcoming tournament. He said, “Representing the tricolour on the international stage is an honour, and we are ready to give our all at the Asian Games. In the run-up to the tournament, we’ve undergone challenging practice sessions, and every member in the camp is completely concentrated and dedicated. Our goal is clear – to clinch the Gold medal and earn a direct qualification for the Paris Olympics next year.”

Also, Indian Men’s Hockey Team Coach Craig Fulton, who has been working relentlessly with the team to fine-tune their strategies and skills, believes that unity and discipline will be the keys to success in Hangzhou. He stated, “We’ve been preparing rigorously, focusing on teamwork and mental strength. Our team has the talent, and now it’s about executing our plans effectively on the field. We are eager to face the competition and bring glory to India.”

After taking on Uzbekistan in their opening game on the 24th of September, the Indian team is scheduled to square off against Singapore, Japan, and Pakistan on the 26th, 28th, and 30th of September, respectively. Their final group stage clash is set against Bangladesh on the 2nd of October.

Schedule of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team:

On 24th September 2023, India Vs Uzbekistan at 0845 hrs IST

On 26th September 2023, India Vs Singapore at 0630 hrs IST

On 28th September 2023, India Vs Japan at 1815 hrs IST

On 30th September 2023, India Vs Pakistan at 1815 hrs IST

On 2nd October 2023, India Vs Bangladesh at 1315 hrs IST

The matches will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network and live streamed on Sony Liv.