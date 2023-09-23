Academic Coordinator At DDCE Held For Duping Lakhs From Several Job Seekers

Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police have arrested an employee of Utkal University on charges of duping Rs 35 lakh from several job seekers on false promises of providing employment.

The arrested person has been identified as Madhab Chandra Sethi (44) of Mukundapur village in Cuttack’s Banki. He had been working as an Academic Coordinator at DDCE, History Deptt of Utkal University in Bhubaneswar.

According to Saheednagar Police, On 22nd Sept, on the written report of Basanta Kumar of Hostel No.4 (Godabarish Chhatrabas) of Utkal University, Vani Vihar, BBSR, a case 350/2023 U/S-420/506 IPC was registered and a probe was launched.

During the investigation, the police came to know that the complainant, a PG student of the Anthropology Department of Utkal University, in the year 2018 he came in contact with the accused Madhab Chandra Sethi, an Academic Coordinator at DDCE, History Department of Utkal University.

In the month of May 2021 after the death of his father, the complainant was searching for a job when accused Madhab Chandra Sethi of DDCE persuaded him to provide Rs. 12 Lakhs for a job as ASO.

Finding no other way on 10th May 2022, the complainant deposited an amount of Rs.1 lakh from his SBI account to the SBI account of Madhab Chandra Sethi as advance. Again on 3rd June 2022, he deposited cash of Rs 1 lakh as advance.

The deal was finalized and the complainant had to pay the rest amount to Behera after getting the job. When the result of the ASO exam was published and the complainant could not find his name in the result sheets, he asked the accused Madhab Chandra Sethi about the reasons for not getting a job and requested him to return the money.

But instead of returning the money, Madhab threatened him with dire consequences and fled away from his job place i.e. DDCE, Utkal University. During the investigation, it was also established that the accused also collected a huge amount of rupees from several persons with an assurance to provide jobs to them, the police said.

During investigation, police learnt that the accused has cheated cash of Rs.4 lakh from one Rasmiranjan Parida of Vani Vihar, Rs.4 lakh from Dr. Dusmanta Kumar Panigrahi of Vani Vihar, Rs.70,000 from Smruti Ranjan Swain and Rs.1.2 lakh from Gita Govinda Behera of Bhadrak etc. and many more youths on the pretext of providing them jobs.