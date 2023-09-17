Asia Cup 2023: ACC, SLC Announces $50,000 Prize For Groundstaff In Colombo And Kandy

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has been quick to acknowledge the efforts of the groundstaff who have worked to ensure that matches in Sri Lanka had a result barring one game.

The President of the ACC and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Jay Shah took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce a prize money of USD 50,000 for the curators and workers. He then presented the cheque to the venue manager after the summit clash in which India beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets.

“The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) are proud to announce a well-deserved prize money of USD 50,000 for the dedicated curators and groundsmen at Colombo and Kandy.

Their unwavering commitment and hard work made the Asia Cup 2023 an unforgettable spectacle. From pitch perfection to lush outfields, they ensured the stage was set for thrilling cricket action.

This recognition highlights the critical role these individuals play in cricket’s success. Let’s celebrate and honour their yeoman services!”

Talking about the match, Sri Lanka chose to bat first but were blown away by Mohammed Siraj who finished with 6 for 21. Hardik Pandya (3/3) while Jasprit Bumrah picked a solitary wicket while giving away 23 runs.