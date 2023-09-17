PM Modi Felicitates Puri Servitor Artisan Basant Rana

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated Puri servitor Basant Rana during the launch of PM Viswakarma scheme.

Rana is a ‘tahiya’ artisan who makes it for the trinities during Rath Yatra. He prepares Nagarjuna Besha, Hati Besha and Padma Besha . He was honored on Yashobhoomi emises in Dwarka, New Delhi.

During the launch of PM Vishwakarma Yojana, various artisans and craftsmen were honored during the programme.

Rana, prepares the attires of Lord Jagannath on different occasions in the temple. He prepares the attires of the Lord with flowers, clothes and thermocol on the occasion of Nagarjuna Besha and Padma Besha besides the tableu during Rath Yatra.

Rana also makes various flower garlands for the deities every day. During President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Puri, he prepared a huge garland made of Tulsi leaves.