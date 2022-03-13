ASI Among 4 Held For Ganja Smuggling In Malkangiri

Malkangiri: As many as four persons including an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of police have been arrested for his alleged complicity in ganja smuggling in Kartanpalli area of Malkangiri district.

The accused cop has been identified as Jayadash Khara. He was posted in Kartanpalli area of the district.

Around 420 kilograms of Ganja, a laptop, Rs 10,000 cash, a car and two motorcycles have also been seized from their possession.

Sources said the cop was allegedly helping the other accused in smuggling ganja to other states from Malkangiri.