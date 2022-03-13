Odisha Reports 86 New COVID-19 Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 86 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 23 children below 18 years of age.

Covid-19 Report For 13th March

New Positive Cases: 86

Of which 0-18 years: 23

In quarantine: 50

Local contacts: 36

Active cases: 897

District-wise breakout:

1. Balasore: 4

2. Balangir: 6

3. Boudh: 1

4. Cuttack: 5

5. Gajapati: 9

6. Ganjam: 1

7. Jagatsinghpur: 1

8. Jajpur: 3

9. Jharsuguda: 1

10. Kandhamal: 2

11. Kendrapada: 4

12. Khurda: 2

13. Koraput: 3

14. Malkangiri: 1

15. Mayurbhanj: 6

16. Nawarangpur: 6

17. Rayagada: 1

18. Sambalpur: 15

19. Sundargarh: 14

20. State Pool: 1

New recoveries: 163

Cumulative tested: 29875927

Positive: 1286626

Recovered: 1276565

Active cases: 897