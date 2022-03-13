Odisha Reports 86 New COVID-19 Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 86 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, including 23 children below 18 years of age.
Covid-19 Report For 13th March
New Positive Cases: 86
Of which 0-18 years: 23
In quarantine: 50
Local contacts: 36
Active cases: 897
District-wise breakout:
1. Balasore: 4
2. Balangir: 6
3. Boudh: 1
4. Cuttack: 5
5. Gajapati: 9
6. Ganjam: 1
7. Jagatsinghpur: 1
8. Jajpur: 3
9. Jharsuguda: 1
10. Kandhamal: 2
11. Kendrapada: 4
12. Khurda: 2
13. Koraput: 3
14. Malkangiri: 1
15. Mayurbhanj: 6
16. Nawarangpur: 6
17. Rayagada: 1
18. Sambalpur: 15
19. Sundargarh: 14
20. State Pool: 1
New recoveries: 163
Cumulative tested: 29875927
Positive: 1286626
Recovered: 1276565
