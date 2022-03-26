As BJD Gets Massive Mandate In ULB Polls, CM Naveen Thanks People For Overwhelming Support

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik thanked the people of the State for giving a massive mandate to BJD in the urban polls.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Patnaik said that BJD’s huge victory in the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) elections has become possible due to the blessing of the people of Odisha and the dedication of uncountable workers of the party.

He further said the love of the people at the ward level proves BJD’s popularity at the grassroots level. Let’s all join and work together for the benefit and development of the people.

The counting of votes of 105 municipalities/notified area councils (NACs) and three municipal corporations of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Berhampur started at 8 AM.

Deepest gratitude to people of #Odisha for giving us tremendous victory in panchayat and urban elections. We will continue our good work for the welfare of our people continuously. pic.twitter.com/XUo3SJS4or — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) March 26, 2022

ପୌର ନିର୍ବାଚନରେ ବିଜୁ ଜନତା ଦଳକୁ ବିପୁଳ ଭଲପାଇବା ଦେଇଥିବାରୁ ଓଡ଼ିଶାବାସୀଙ୍କୁ ମୋର କୃତଜ୍ଞତା ଜଣାଉଛି। ଏହି ବିଜୟ ଆପଣମାନଙ୍କର ବିଜୟ। ଆପଣମାନଙ୍କ ଅକୁଣ୍ଠ ସମର୍ଥନ ଏକ ନୂଆ ଓଡ଼ିଶା, ସମୃଦ୍ଧ ଓଡ଼ିଶା ଗଠନ ଦିଗରେ ଆମର ସଙ୍କଳ୍ପକୁ ଆହୁରି ଦୃଢ କରିଛି। pic.twitter.com/tPD177DIfC — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) March 26, 2022

However, the final result has not been declared by the State Election Commission.

The BJD’s Mayor candidates in the three municipal corporations of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Berhampur-Sulochana Das, Subash Singh and Sanghamitra Dalei respectively have trounced their nearest rivals by huge margins.

The counting of the votes for 108 Odisha Municipal Corporations/NACs has almost been completed. As per the reported result, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has got the majority in 95 ULB councils.

BJP remained distant second with 6 while Congress and other candidates take away 4 and 3 ULB councils respectively.

For the first time, the BJD has won 95 out of 108 ULBs (88%) while BJP has won 5.5%, Congress has won 3.5% and Independents about 3% of the ULBs.