Odisha Vigilance Traces Assets Worth Over Rs 5 Cr Amassed By Malkangiri Rural Works Superintending Engineer

Malkangiri: Odisha Vigilance has so far traced disproportionate assets worth more than Rs 5 crore amassed by Malkangiri Rural Works Division-1 Superintending Engineer, Ashish Kumar Dash.

As per reports, Dash was intercepted by Vigilance on Friday afternoon and more than Rs 10.23 lakh unaccounted cash was seized from his possession. Following this, a team of the anti-corruption wing led by DSP Susant Kumar Biswal carried out raids at multiple places including Dash’s residential quarter and office chamber at Malkangiri.

Addressing a presser here, DSP SK Biswal said that Rs. 21.75 Lakhs in cash, 602 gms gold and other incriminating documents have been unearthed so far during the searches. Further raids are underway including at the parental house of Dash.

The police official further informed that the Vigilance has traced insurance policies of Rs 50 lakhs, UTI Bonds of Rs 40 lakhs, other deposits of Rs 50 lakhs, a palatial building at Cuttack, lockers at various banks in Malkangiri and Keonjhar belonging to Dash.

Dash used to keep the ill-gotten money and gold jewellery with some Contractors to avoid suspicion and come out clean if anti-corruption wing raids. However, his luck ran out yesterday when he was intercepted and around Rs 10.23 lakhs of unaccounted cash was seized from his possession which he could not account for satisfactorily.

The amount of disproportionate assets is likely to rise further as raids are underway at other places, the Odisha Vigilance said.