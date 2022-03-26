IPL 2022: Dhoni’s half ton helps CSK post 131

Mumbai: A superb knock from Dhoni with good support from Jadeja has helped CSK finish with 131. Dhoni ends unbeaten on 50 off 38.

Robin Uthappa gets going with a couple of sixes. 12 runs came off the fourth over, with Uthappa hitting a 6 and a 4. Devon Conway has been dismissed by Umesh Yadav in the fifth over.

While Shivam Dube, their new recruit, fell to Andre Russell, CSK kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Umesh Yadav jolted the Chennai top-order, removing both the openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway after Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to field.

Ambati Rayudu gets going with a 6. Robin Uthappa is out stumped off Varun Chakravarthy.