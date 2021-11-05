Aryan Khan Arrives NCB Office For His First Weekly Attendance After Bail

Mumbai: Aryan Khan arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office on Friday afternoon to mark his weekly attendance.

It is worth mentioning that Aryan was apprehended on October 3 by NCB following a raid on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. While no drugs were recovered from him, he was accused of having links to an international drug ring, on the basis of his WhatsApp chats.

Later, he was granted bail after three weeks in jail by the Bombay High Court last week along with Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha. Khan was released from the Arthur Road jail on Saturday.