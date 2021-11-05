Eight Injured In Group Clash In Nayagarh

Nayagarh: As many as eight persons were critically injured in a group clash between the locals in Nayagarh district on Friday.

According to reports, a clash broke out between the people of Barpalli Dalit Sahi and Salajharia Kainthapalli. Following this, eight persons sustained grievous injuries during the tussle between them. Moreover, two auto-rickshaws were also damaged.

Later, the injured person was admitted to Khandapada hospital for immediate treatment.

On the other hand, police forces have been deployed in order to maintain the law and order on the premises.