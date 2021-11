Justice Aditya Kumar Mohapatra Sworn-In As Judge Of Orissa High Court

Cuttack: Justice Aditya Kumar Mohapatra was sworn-in as the Judge of Orissa High Court in Cuttack today.

Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Justice S. Muralidhar administered oath of office to Justice Aditya Kumar Mohapatra as the Judge at conference hall of the court.

On November 3, President of India Ram Nath Kovind had appointed Aditya Kumar Mohapatra as the Judge of Orissa High Court.

With the fresh appointment, the number of judges in Orissa High Court reached 18.