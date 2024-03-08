Artha Tatwa Chit Fund Scam: ED Seizes Assets Worth Crores During Raids In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized a huge cache of illegal assets during raids at multiple locations in Odisha on Thursday.

According to ED, search operations were conducted at various locations in Odisha on 07.03.2024 concerning the scam related to Artha Tatwa (AT) Group of Companies.

During the search operations, various incriminating documents, digital devices, Cash worth Rs. 23 Lakh, an Audi Q3 Car worth Rs. 35 lakhs approx., and jewellery worth Rs. 24.15 lakh, were recovered and seized, the ED said.