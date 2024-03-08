No Discussions Held On Alliance With BJD, BJP To Fight Alone In Odisha: Manmohan Samal

Bhubaneswar: The State Unit president of BJP in Odisha, Manmohan Samal, announced that the saffron party will contest the elections alone in the State, putting to rest all speculations about a possible alliance with BJD.

On his arrival from Delhi, Samal stated that they had no discussions regarding any alliance in Odisha.

Recently, senior leaders of both parties held separate marathon meetings in the State and national capitals respectively, leading to speculations about a possible alliance.

However, Samal’s announcement confirms that the BJP will go solo in the upcoming General and State elections in Odisha.