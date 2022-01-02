Another 147 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 147 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 59 from Khordha
- 15 from Sundargarh
- 11 from Cuttack
- 10 from Kendrapara
- 8 from Sambalpur
- 6 from Jagatsinghpur
- 5 from Jharsuguda
- 5 from Puri
- 4 from Jajapur
- 3 from Deogarh
- 3 from Rayagada
- 2 from Ganjam
- 2 from Mayurbhanj
- 2 from Nayagarh
- 1 from Baleswar
- 11 from State Pool
With another 147 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,45,109, said the H & FW Dept.