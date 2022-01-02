Another 147 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 147 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

59 from Khordha

15 from Sundargarh

11 from Cuttack

10 from Kendrapara

8 from Sambalpur

6 from Jagatsinghpur

5 from Jharsuguda

5 from Puri

4 from Jajapur

3 from Deogarh

3 from Rayagada

2 from Ganjam

2 from Mayurbhanj

2 from Nayagarh

1 from Baleswar

11 from State Pool

With another 147 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,45,109, said the H & FW Dept.