COVID-19 patients
Another 147 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 147 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Sunday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 59 from Khordha
  • 15 from Sundargarh
  • 11 from Cuttack
  • 10 from Kendrapara
  • 8 from Sambalpur
  • 6 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 5 from Jharsuguda
  • 5 from Puri
  • 4 from Jajapur
  • 3 from Deogarh
  • 3 from Rayagada
  • 2 from Ganjam
  • 2 from Mayurbhanj
  • 2 from Nayagarh
  • 1 from Baleswar
  • 11 from State Pool

With another 147 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Sunday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,45,109, said the H & FW Dept.

