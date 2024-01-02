Anjali Arora Indirectly Calls Bigg Boss 17 Contestant Munawar Faruqui A Womanizer: Reports

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 17 has been one hell of a ride for Munawar Faruqui and his supporters. However, his image has taken a real dent after the entry of Ayesha Khan.

It seems Ayesha Khan and Munawar Faruqui were in a live-in relationship for around two months. Isha Malviya also spoke about how she discussed intimate details of their relationship.

Anjali Arora in an interview has said that Munawar Faruqui knows how to play with people’s emotions. While she did not call him a womanizer on his face, she said that he knows how to play with the feelings of girls’ with his words.

Netizens have had mixed reactions to the video. Many feel that if Anjali Arora knew that he was allegedly such a person then why did she come close to him in the first place.