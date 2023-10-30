Andhra train accident: 33 trains have been cancelled, 22 trains diverted and 11 trains partially terminated

Amaravati: As many as 33 trains have been cancelled and six others rescheduled till now after the mishap in which two trains collided in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram leaving 13 persons dead, East Coast Railway officials informed on Monday.

Biswajit Sahu, Chief Public Relations Official, East Coast Railway, Bhubaneshwar confirmed that a total of 33 trains have been cancelled, 24 trains were diverted and 11 were partially cancelled following the accident involving the collision between two passenger trains between Kantakapalle and Alamanada Stations of Waltair Division.

Out of this, three trains have been cancelled and two have been rescheduled this morning, he said

Chennai Central to Puri (22860), Raigada to Guntur (17244) and Visakhapatnam to Guntur (17240) have been cancelled while Chennai Central to Shalimar (12842) and Alleppey to Dhanbad (13352 have been rescheduled today, as per the East Coast Railway officials.

Thirteen people died and 40 were injured in a rail accident in Andhra Pradesh after a passenger train overshot the signal and hit another from behind on the Howrah-Chennai line last evening.