Delhi’s air quality continues to be in ‘very poor’ category

New Delhi: The air quality in Delhi and and neighbouring National Capital Region on Monday continued to remain in the “very poor” category for the third day in a row.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi in the morning stood at 322 and at 324 in Noida, ANI reported, citing data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)-India.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered “good”, 51-100 “satisfactory”, 101-200 “moderate”, 201-300 “poor”, 301-400 “very poor” and 401-500 “severe”. An AQI above 500 falls in the “severe plus” category.