Ex-Gratia Compensation Announced For Andhra Train Accident Victims

Bhubaneswar: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today took stock of the train accident at Vizianagaram of Andhra Pradesh and announced ex-gratia compensation for victims.

According to the announcement, Rs 10 Lakh in case of death, Rs 2 Lakh towards grievous and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries will be disbursed to the victims.

The Railway Minister said, “All passengers shifted to the hospital and further rescue operations are underway. Andhra govt and railway teams are working in close coordination.”

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav also phoned Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and explained the steps being taken to help the victims of the train accident.

Also, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the situation following the train mishap in Andhra Pradesh and announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to be provided to the injured persons.

As per instructions of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, three ODRAF and one Fire team from Koraput have been dispatched to help at the site.