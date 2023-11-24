Ananya Panday shares new pics of her first apartment designed by Gauri Khan

Mumbai: Ananya Panday recently announced that she had bought her own house. The actor had shared a glimpse of the puja at her Mumbai apartment via a picture and video she posted on Instagram. Now, Ananya has given a better look inside her brand new home, which has been designed by none other than Gauri Khan.

Ananya took to Instagram and shared a couple of photos of herself posing with Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan, who is an interior designer and film producer. Ananya and Gauri were seen striking poses inside the former’s new apartment. They sat in a living room, which had a cream and grey colour theme.

my first home .. my dream home ❤️ thank you @gaurikhan no one could have understood exactly what I wanted better than you and made it so so so special for me ❤️ you’re the best, love you!!! pic.twitter.com/QsbsYdeY7f — Ananya Panday (@ananyapandayy) November 24, 2023

The pictures were taken on Wednesday, as they featured Gauri and Ananya is the same outfits they were spotted in at the star-studded Farrey screening. Gauri was in a yellow blazer and black outfit, while Ananya wore a lavender look.

In her caption, Ananya Panday wrote, “My first home… my dream home (ed hart emoji)… thank you @gaurikhan… no one could have understood exactly what I wanted better than you… and made it so so so special for me… you’re the best, love you!!!”