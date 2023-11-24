Helper killed as two trucks collide in Balasore

Balasore: In a tragic incident, a man was killed as a truck crashed into a stationary truck in Balasore.

The accident occurred on the National highway no. 16 in Balugaon of Balasore district on Saturday. The helper of the truck was killed in this incident. The victim suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot.

On being informed the police reached the spot and started investigation. The accident occurred because of the truck’s high speed and its driver could not have dozed off, police said.