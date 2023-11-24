Man kills Wife, daughter using venomous snake in Ganjam

Ganjam: A man was arrested for killing his wife and 2-year old daughter by using a venomous king cobra as a murder weapon in Ganjam.

The murders were reported from Adheibara village under Kabisuryanagar police limits in Ganjam district.

The accused has been identified as K. Ganesh, a migrant worker hails from Adheibara village.

According to the sources, Ganesh was bitter against his wife and conspired to kill her. On September 26, he called several snake charmers and procured a king cobra snake. Then he kept the snake in secret at his residence.

On October 6, he released the snake into the bedroom where, his wife and daughter were sleeping. The snake bit both mother and daughter resulting in an instant death.

Suspicious of the deaths, the wife’s father lodged a complaint in the police station. The police later investigated into the matter and concluded that the accused had murdered his wife and daughter. Ganesh confessed everything before the police. He was then forwarded to the court.