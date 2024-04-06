Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur Sizzle With Chemistry in New Ad

Mumbai: Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur’s alleged relationship frequently grabs the attention of netizens. Though the couple did not confirm their relationship, both of them have been spotted together at various events and public outings. Recently, the alleged couple collaborated for a sunglass brand’s advertisement shoot. Once again, the duo enthralled fans by coming together for yet another ad for an online retail app.

The advertisement features Aditya and Ananya talking about how to style yourself for various occasions. Aditya says, Wow, so many looks, was it hard to find all these clothes and to think about what to pair with what?” to this, Ananya can be seen talking about the online e-commerce website, which helped her to put together a look very effortlessly. The storyline revolves around Ananya assisting Aditya in getting ready.

In a recent interview on Neha Dhupia’s talk show No Filter Neha,” Ananya Panday was questioned about her relationship status with Aditya Roy Kapur. Neha insinuated that she and Aditya Roy Kapur are simply friends. Ananya then clarified, I didn’t say we are just friends. You said it.”