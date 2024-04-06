Section 144 Imposed in Leh Ahead of Sonam Wangchuk’s March

Leh: Section 144 has been imposed in the Leh district by the authorities ahead of the proposed protest ‘Border March’ to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on April 7.

Wangchuk, who has been vocal about the potential climate crisis due to rampant industrialisation in the Himalayan region, plans to initiate the “Pashmina March” or “Peaceful March to the Changthang pasturelands” on April 7. This comes after his recent completion of a 21-day fast aimed at safeguarding the environmentally sensitive region. The Leh-based Apex Body (LAB) called for the march to seek outer world attention towards the plight of grazers, who are reportedly losing prime pasturelands to large industrial plants in the south and encroachments from China in the north.

On Friday, the Leh District Magistrate (DM), Santosh Sukhadeve ordering imposition of section 144 said, “No one shall use the vehicle-mounted or other loudspeakers without prior approval from the competent authority. No public gathering without prior approval of the competent authority shall be allowed. No one shall make any statements which have the potential to disturb communal harmony and public tranquillity and which may lead to law-and-order problems in the district.” The order emphasises that all individuals must adhere to the Model Code of Conduct and ensure all activities are lawful.

In a separate directive, Additional Director General of Police of Ladakh, S D Singh Jamwal, ordered a reduction in internet speed and mobile data services of 3G, 4G, and 5G connections, as well as public 5G Wi-Fi facilities, to 2G within a 10-kilometre radius of Leh city from 6 pm on April 6 for 24 hours.

The LAB has labelled these restrictions as an “overreaction” by the administration ahead of its proposed border march and asserts that it has no intention of breaking the law. In a protest against the DM’s action, Wangchuk made a post on X comparing the situation to a war zone.