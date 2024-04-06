20 Injured As Mo Bus Falls Into Drain

Khurda: At least 20 people were injured after the Mo Bus they were travelling in fell into drain in Odisha’s Khurda district. The incident occurred in Pitapalli Chakk of Khurda.

According to sources, the bus was en route from Bhubaneswar to Khurda carrying 25 to 30 passengers in it, when the bus met with the accident. Reportedly, the bus lost control and fell into the drain causing injuries to nearly 20 passengers.

Out of all passengers eight to ten are said to be critically injured. All the injured were immediately rushed to the Khurda Hospital and are undergoing treatment presently.