Amrit Kalash Yatra Special Train Leaves Bhubaneswar With Over 1400 Meri Maati Mera Desh Participants, Officials

Bhubaneswar: As part of the closing ceremony of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” a nationwide campaign “Meri Maati Mera Desh” is being organised from 1st September to 1st November 2023 and in view of this, a Special Train “Amrit Kalash Yatra” Special was flagged off from Bhubaneswar Railway Station by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday.

The Amrit Kalash Yatra Special left Bhubaneswar Railway Station with more than 1400 participants and officials of the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ programme being scheduled on October 30 and 31 in the National Capital at New Delhi.

Other dignitaries present on the occasion were MPs Pratap Sarangi, Smt. Aparajita Sarangi, Muzibulla Khan, MLA Lalatendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra and other eminent personalities.

Earlier, East Coast Railway General Manager Manoj Sharma welcomed the Guests. Principal Heads of the Departments and Senior officials of ECoR including Additional General Manager Sharad Kumar Srivastava, Divisional Railway Manager, Khurda Road H S Bajwa and eminent personalities, students, and volunteers were present on the occasion.