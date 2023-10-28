Odisha: Off-line payments for all services available under SUJOG shall be treated as Criminal Offence

Bhubaneswar: In order to ensure hassle-free delivery of services and ease of living for the citizens, Odisha H&UD Department Principal Secretary G. Mathivathanan has issued strict directions to all the Development Authorities, Urban Local Bodies, WATCO and PHEO to stop receipt of offline applications and payments forthwith.

Principal Secretary G. Mathivathanan today reviewed the performance of the Online Urban Service Delivery Platform-SUJOG, developed under the 5T initiative.

The heads of all concerned institutions have been instructed to withdraw the Receipt Books from the Field Officials and cancel all the unused leaves to prevent any misuse.

Besides, they have also been asked to submit a certificate every month declaring termination of receipt of offline applications and payments for all the services available under SUJOG. Any deviation in this regard will be treated as a criminal offence, Mathivathanan warned.

The Platform offers multiple options for online payment including payment through M-POS machines and integration with other digi-payment platforms.

Currently, seven urban services viz. Building Plan Approval, Trade License, Property Tax Collection and Assessment, Water and Sewerage Tax Collection and Assessment, Marriage Registration Certificate, Finance and Accounting and Public Grievance Redressal System are being provided under SUJOG throughout the State.