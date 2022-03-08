All Indian Students Have Been Moved Out From Ukraine’s Sumy: MEA

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday announced that it had evacuated all Indian students from Ukraine’s Sumy.

Taking to Twitter, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, “Happy to inform that we have been able to move out all Indian students from Sumy. They are currently en route to Poltava, from where they will board trains to western Ukraine. Flights under #OperationGanga are being prepared to bring them home.”

Under ‘Operation Ganga’ to rescue Indian citizens from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries, 410 Indians have been airlifted today by 2 special civilian flights from Suceava.

With this, about 18 thousand Indians have been brought back through the special flights which began on 22nd February 2022. The number of Indians airlifted by 75 special civilian flights goes up to 15521.

IAF had flown 12 missions to bring back 2467 passengers, as part of Operation Ganga, and carried over 32-tonne relief material.