Lokpal Report 2020-21 Submitted To President

New Delhi: Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose, Chairperson, Lokpal of India, along with Bharat Lal, Secretary, Lokpal of India, called on President Ram Nath Kovind and presented an Annual Report.

“As per the provisions of Section 48 of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, the Lokpal is required to present a report annually to the President of India,” Lal said.

As per the procedure, the President sends the report with his comments to the government and subsequently, the report is laid before each House of the Parliament.

The Lokpal was established on March 23, 2019, with the administration of the oath of office to Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose as chairperson by the President of India.

Subsequently, four judicial members and four other members took the oath of office on March 27, 2019. The Lokpal functions under the provisions of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013.