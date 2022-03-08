Four Persons Killed In Separate Accidents In Odisha

Jaipur/Dhenkanal: Four persons were killed in two separate road accidents in Jajpur and Dhenkanal districts on Tuesday.

In Jajpur, a mini truck ran over a couple while they were walking on the road. The deceased were identified as Prafulla Das and his wife of Ochinda Tajpur village.

The truck turned turtle after ramming over the couple and the driver fled from the spot. Panikoili police have registered a case in this connection.

In another mishap in the Dhenkanal district, a father-son duo was killed after their bike was knocked down by a car.

The deceased were identified as Bhaskar Pradhan and his son Ekadasia belonging to Bahala village. The mishap took place at Hatura chowk under Hindol police limits.