Alia Bhatt to headline YRF’s next in spy universe, to play a super agent: Reports

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt will soon be joining Aditya Chopra’s spy universe, as per a new report. The latest film in Yash Raj Films’ ambitious spy universe was Pathaan this year which turned to be a blockbuster. The next would be Salman Khan-led Tiger 3. Amid all these releases, Alia Bhatt has been reportedly signed on to play a spy and headline a big budget spy film which will go on floors next year.

Alia had once played a spy in Raazi but this role in the YRF film will reportedly feature her in a never seen before avatar. Alia is currently awaiting the release of her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, in which she plays the antagonist. She also has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in her kitty.

Talking about Alia’s entry in YRF’s spy universe, a Pinkvilla reported quoted a source as saying, “Aditya Chopra and the team have planned an epic female-led spy film with Alia Bhatt which is expected to push her to the edge. Alia’s inclusion to the Spy Universe indicates that Aditya Chopra is leaving no audience segment out of the equation. She will be playing a spy in an out-and-out action entertainer, and this will be a big novelty for the audience base that she appeals to. It’s going to be Alia Bhatt like never before.”

The source further added, “Aditya Chopra is very bullish about Alia and has big plans for her character arc in his universe. He is looking to start a franchise within the Spy Universe centered around Alia’s character and he will pull all stops to mount the yet untitled film on a scale that none can imagine.”

The Alia Bhatt project is expected to be the 8th film in the YRF Spy Universe, the report added. The film, which is in the pre-production stage, will go on floors in 2024.