The stunning actress was met with an enthusiastic crowd of students, full of admiration and appreciation for her work.

“Jee Karda” garnered positive reviews for its gripping plot and Tamannaah’s exceptional performance. She showcased her versatility by playing a complex and layered character. Tamannaah’s portrayal in Jee Karda received immense praise from critics and viewers alike.

Coming back to her college and acknowledging the overwhelming responses for Jee Karda, Tamannaah Bhatia expressed, “I am so thrilled and elated to witness the love and appreciation we have received for Jee Karda. Playing Lavanya has been super cool. I love how I get to celebrate this success at my college with the students and teachers. It makes me so happy that Jee Karda became a fan favourite instantly and still continues to shine. It’s been an incredible journey, and I have heartfelt gratitude to all who were a part of this beautiful experience.”

Apart from Jailer with ‘Thalaiva’ Rajinikanth in Tamil and Bhola Shankar with ‘Megastar’ Chiranjeevi in Telugu, Tamannaah also has ‘Bandra’ in Malayalam, ‘Aranamanai 4 in Tamil, and ‘Vedaa’ in Hindi with John Abraham in the pipeline.