Alia Bhatt Starrer Jigra Release Date Out

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt is all set to return to the theatres with her upcoming film, Jigra. On Tuesday, Dharma Productions took to their social media account to share the title announcement of Alia’s upcoming film.

Directed by Vasan Bala, the film will mark the actor’s eighth collaboration with filmmaker and mentor Karan Johar. Along with the title, a motion poster of the film was also unveiled by the makers, hinting at a plot for the film. Alia will also be producing the film with Karan’s Dharma Productions. Jigra is slated for a theatrical release in September 2024.

Taking to his Instagram account, Karan Johar shared the motion poster of Jigra with a heartfelt caption. “The return of…my #Jigra, @aliaabhatt once again on this exceptional story helmed by @vasanbala. A story of unbreakable love & unshakable courage!” the filmmaker wrote in the caption of his post.

The motion poster hinted at the story of Jigra to be a tale of a sister’s love for her brother and how she would leave no stone unturned to protect her sibling. The video shows an artwork of Alia in a shirt and trousers with a backpack. The actor can be seen standing on the streets surrounded by neon lights and hoardings. While Alia’s face is not shown in the poster, her voiceover can be heard in the background. The actor can be heard saying “Dekh mujhe. Meri rakhi pehenta haina tu? Tu mere protection mein hai. Tujhe main kuch bhi hone nahi dungi. Kabhi bhi.” (Look at me. You wear my rakhi right? You are under my protection. I won’t let anything happen to you. Ever).

Presenting #Jigra, directed by the extremely talented @vasan_bala and produced by @dharmamovies & @EternalSunProd . From debuting in a Dharma production to now producing a film with them, in many ways, it feels like coming full circle from where I started. pic.twitter.com/ZB18lMvxSe — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) September 26, 2023

Starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role, the film marks her first time onscreen collaboration with Vasan Bala. The film will also mark Alia’s first time collaborating with Karan Johar for a production. Reacting to the same, Alia took to her Instagram account and wrote, “From debuting in a Dharma production to now producing a film with them, in many ways, it feels like coming full circle from where I started.” Jigra is slated for a theatrical release on September 27, 2024.