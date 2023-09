Lightning strike claims lives of three women in Odisha’s Kalahandi

Bhawanipatna: In a tragic incident, three women were killed after being struck by lightning while working in the agricultural fields on Tuesday.

According to sources, the incident took place at Chitramunda village under Parla block of Dharamgarh block in Odisha’s Kalahandi district.

The women were working in an agricultural field when a thunderbolt struck them, sources added.